David Seaman Urges Arsenal to 'Spend Big' in Summer Transfer Window to Compete for PL Title

Arsenal legend David Seaman claims that the Gunners need to 'spend big' in the summer transfer window if they wish to compete for the Premier League title next season.

Unai Emery's side currently find themselves battling it out for the Champions League places this season, and have yet to win the league title since the 'Invincibles' season of 2003/04.

Seaman, who made over 400 appearances in the league for the club, insisted that the Gunners need to need to make considerable signings at the end of the season, but questioned whether they have sufficient funds.

Speaking to Yahoo Sport UK, he said: "Arsenal, if they’re going to challenge for the title next season, they need to make some signings.

“Whether that happens or not we will wait and see because we don’t know what sort of funds they’ve got.

“There have been rumours about only £44 million. That ain’t enough, it is never going to be enough.

With the Gunners currently sitting in fifth in the Premier League table, and facing French side Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa League, Seaman claimed that he has seen definite improvements in Emery's first season in charge at the Emirates.

He added: "Progress has definitely been made with Arsenal because at the start of the season I would have snapped anybody’s hand off at the top four, I always said that would have been a great season.

“But now we have a chance of coming in the top three."