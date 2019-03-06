David Seaman Urges Arsenal to 'Spend Big' in Summer Transfer Window to Compete for PL Title

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Arsenal legend David Seaman claims that the Gunners need to 'spend big' in the summer transfer window if they wish to compete for the Premier League title next season.

Unai Emery's side currently find themselves battling it out for the Champions League places this season, and have yet to win the league title since the 'Invincibles' season of 2003/04.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Seaman, who made over 400 appearances in the league for the club, insisted that the Gunners need to need to make considerable signings at the end of the season, but questioned whether they have sufficient funds.

Speaking to Yahoo Sport UK, he said: "Arsenal, if they’re going to challenge for the title next season, they need to make some signings.

“Whether that happens or not we will wait and see because we don’t know what sort of funds they’ve got.

“There have been rumours about only £44 million. That ain’t enough, it is never going to be enough.

“If you are going to challenge for that league title you have got to spend big, and Arsenal need to do that.”


With the Gunners currently sitting in fifth in the Premier League table, and facing French side Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa League, Seaman claimed that he has seen definite improvements in Emery's first season in charge at the Emirates.

He added: "Progress has definitely been made with Arsenal because at the start of the season I would have snapped anybody’s hand off at the top four, I always said that would have been a great season.

“But now we have a chance of coming in the top three."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message