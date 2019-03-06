Footballer Accused of Slashing Opponents With Razor Blade in Turkish Third Tier Match

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

A Turkish footballer Mansur Çalar is currently under investigation for allegedly slashing opposition players with a concealed razor blade, during a match between Amed SK and Sakaryaspor.

The two clubs have a strong history of rivalry, and their fans have been involved in violent clashes in the past in a rivalry that reflects tensions within Turkey. Amed SK, the hosts, play in a Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, while Sakaryaspor come from the south-eastern region of the country.

According to the Daily Mirror, Çalar has been accused of concealing a razor blade on his person during the match, and slashing his opponents during flare ups in the fierce contest. After the match (which ended 1-1), Sakaryaspor players posted pictures on social media showing the injuries they allegedly suffered at the hands of Çalar.

Sakaryaspor supporters are also thought to have been involved in foul play on the day in question, with a group of ultras allegedly raiding the Amed SK dressing room before kick-off - a chaotic scene in which their manager, Sertaç Küçükbayrak, was reportedly kicked by rival fans.

Despite the damning video evidence, Amed SK has branded the claims as 'propaganda', and posted a Tweet stating: "The people who make dirty propaganda about our player Mansur Çalar are going to pay for it."

Fans have called for Çalar to receive a lifetime ban from the game, while others have implored the Turkish footballing authorities to punish Amed SK severely.

The verdict of the investigation is yet to be reached, and it remains to be seen what punishment Çalar and his club will face for the incident.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message