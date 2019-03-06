Humboldt Broncos Make Playoffs One Year After Tragic Bus Accident

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

The Humboldt Broncos entered the 2018-19 season with heavy hearts and a beaten down group of survivors after a deadly bus accident killed 16 players and injured 13 others. 

The team had to start from scratch, hosting a training camp in May and putting together a team that could remain competitive. 

Just under a year after the incident, the Broncos have put together a roster worthy of a playoff berth, ranking as the sixth place team in the SJHL. Incredible.

What an incredible effort and truly a heartwarming story for all of those involved with the Humboldt Broncos. 

The Broncos finished the season with 35 wins in 58 games and 74 points. They'll face off against the third-seeded Estevan Bruins once the playoffs begin on March 15. Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter are the only two survivors from the crash remaining on the Broncos roster. Camrud, who had to overcome a severe concussion and loss of feeling in his arm and neck, logged 27 goals and 28 assists in the season. Patter, who also struggles with leg issues from the crash, had 10 goals and 11 assists. Both players represent their team as alternate captains.

Let's hope the Broncos can pull off an all-time underdog story and emerge as champions of the SJHL. 

The Broncos' playoff berth comes just days after Morgan Gobeil, the last Bronco who remained in the hospital, was released after 333 days of treatment. You can bet Gobeil will be there to cheer on his brothers, along with the rest of the hockey community. 

