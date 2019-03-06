Juventus Eye Shock Move to Bring Antonio Conte Back as Manager With Andrea Pirlo as Assistant

Juventus are believed to be interested in bringing Antonio Conte back to the manage the club next season, with former star Andrea Pirlo joining him as the assistant manager.

Conte spent most of his playing career in the iconic, black and white striped shirt, and returned as a manager in 2011. It proved to be the Italian's major breakthrough in management, and saw him lead the side to three consecutive league titles.

After an astonishing playing career in which he won multiple trophies with the likes of Juve and AC Milan, Pirlo hung up his boots back in 2017, and now appears to be ready to make his first foray into football coaching.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

According to Tuttosport, Juventus feel Conte is the prime candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri as their manager, if the coach decides to leave the club in the summer. The report suggests that as the former Chelsea boss is current without work, and has an illustrious history with Juve, he would be an ideal and realistic candidate to lead the club forward.

Unusually, the report doesn't give much in the way of detail as to why Pirlo is being considered as his replacement. Presumably, the club would look to pair Conte will another fan's favourite, with an eye to eventually having the 39-year-old eventually take the reins as manager further down the line.

Of course, it's all very well and good Juventus wanting to re-sign Conte, but he may have his sights set on new challenges. Having won the Premier League at the first time of making with the Blues, the charismatic coach has proven himself able to adapt to new competitions, and may look to try his hand in a new division - La Liga, with Real Madrid, for example.

Meanwhile, conflicting reports have suggested that I Bianconeri will instead focus their attentions on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The Catalan coach could leave the Citizens in the pursuit of a new challenge in the summer, having already enjoyed successful spells with Barcelona and Bayern Munich too.