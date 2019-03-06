Lucien Favre Insists There's 'Positives' for Borussia Dortmund to Take Following UCL Loss to Spurs

March 06, 2019

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has insisted there are 'positives' for his side to take after being eliminated from the Champions League at the round of 16 stage by Tottenham

Despite dominating the vast majority of the first half at the Signal Iduna Park, the hosts were unable to score past a resolute Spurs defence, before Harry Kane's goal three minutes after the restart secured a 1-0 victory on the night for the visitors, and a 4-0 aggregate win overall. 

While the task of reaching the quarter-finals was already difficult following their 3-0 defeat in the first-leg, Favre was pleased with how his side began the second leg, although suggested the tie was effectively over once Kane scored.

Speaking post-match to the club's official website, he said: "We showed a very good first-half performance with six goalscoring chances. Unfortunately, we couldn't get a goal. 

"We wanted to continue in that vein but then conceded a goal after three or four minutes in the second half and knew that it would then be very difficult as we needed five goals."

The result means that Borussia Dortmund's only chance of finishing the season with silverware is by winning the Bundesliga, which has been made more difficult with Bayern Munich now level on points with them, having let a nine-point lead slip. 


With just the league to focus on, Favre has insisted that he can take the good aspects from his side's performance against Spurs into the remainder of the campaign, especially from their first-half display in the second leg. 

He added: "All in all, it was a very good match. There were a lot of positives in the first half. We might've lost 1-0 but the chance to qualify for the next round was lost in the first leg rather than the home fixture.

"I'll take a lot of positives. For me, there was only one team out there in the first half tonight. We need to continue playing like that." 

