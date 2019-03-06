Michael Owen Claims Man City Have Trickier Premier League Title Run In Than Liverpool

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen says he believes Manchester City have the harder run in of the two teams battling it out for the Premier League title.

The Reds currently sit second in the table, one point behind Manchester City in the race for top spot. On December 31, Liverpool held a seven-point lead over City, but the gap has since been bridged and the tables look to have turned. 

Jurgen Klopp's side have drawn four of their last six matches, while the Citizens are on an impressive run of nine wins in ten.

Despite the recent turn in form for Liverpool, former striker Owen has given his own take on how the season will play out. 

Speaking with Goal, Owen claimed: "It looks like it’s a two-horse race. There’s only Manchester City and Liverpool that are potentially going to win the Premier League.

“I’ll feel sorry for whoever doesn’t because in any other year the second team would’ve won the Premier League by maybe ten points. This year has been an exceptional standard and it’s going to go a long way yet.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“Liverpool now have played in recent weeks Everton away, Manchester United away and okay, their points have dropped a little bit, but now it changes. Now City have a more difficult finish.”

Liverpool have played the most demanding part of their season in recent weeks and will look to the next run of games to get them out of a minor slump. The Reds host Tottenham and Chelsea at Anfield in the only two high-profile matches left for them in the campaign.


Manchester City also host Tottenham and then have to travel across town to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in two marquee games that may define how the season ends.

