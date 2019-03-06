Pedro Explains How Chelsea Reacted After Crushing Defeats to Bournemouth & Man City

Chelsea winger Pedro explained that the club were forced to regroup following their recent run of three defeats in four Premier League games, which has left them as the outsiders in the race for the top four.

The Blues 2-0 defeat away at Arsenal kick-started the club's poor run and they followed it up by conceding four goals on the road to Bournemouth. Although Chelsea returned to winning ways against Huddersfield, they were then beaten 6-0 against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.

Pedro explained that their defeat in the north west prompted Chelsea to hold somewhat of a crisis meeting to draw a line in the sand.

"We said 'this is enough'. I spoke during the week about the situation [with my team-mates], but now we're all focusing on reaching the top four," Pedro told Sky Sports.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"It's the most important thing for us until the end, to try to win every game. They're all finals because it's so important to get points, try to win every game and if not, it's going to be so difficult to qualify."

Although Chelsea were edged by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, they've gone unbeaten in the Premier League since, beating London rivals Tottenham and Fulham.

Maurizio Sarri's side are now preparing to host Dynamo Kyiv in the first leg of their Europa League clash before turning their attention back to the race for the top four.

Top four has to be the priority for Chelsea. We simply cannot have another season without Champions League football. If it does, Eden leaves, CHO leaves, there will be less money to spend next summer & it'll be another step back for the club.



We must get in the top four, must. — FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) January 31, 2019

Chelsea still have Liverpool and Manchester United to play before the end of the season, so the Blues could not only help mould the top four but also who actually is crowned as Premier League champions this season.