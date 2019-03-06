Porto 3-1 Roma: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Extra Time Penalty Sends Porto Into Last 8

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Porto deservedly booked their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals after beating Roma 4-3 on aggregate.

Porto had dominated possession and been impressive on the counter for the first 25 minutes before a goal eventually came. Moussa Marega dispossessed Konstantinos Manolas just inside Roma’s half, allowing Jesus Corona to burst forward. The Mexican winger played a neat pass to the overlapping Marega who squared it nicely for Tiquinho to tap home from close range.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Roma claimed their goal from nothing 10 minutes later. A poorly timed tackle in the box from Eder Miltao on Perotti gave the referee no option but to point to the spot. Captain Daniele De Rossi calmly slotted home the penalty to put his side ahead in the tie. Marega took the game to extra time after he volleyed home a Corona cross as Porto struggled to take control of the second half. 

Just when a penalty shootout was looming a penalty given by VAR decided the match for the Dragons. Alessandro Florenzi was spotted tugging Fernando's shirt and after an extensive VAR review the penalty was given. Brazilian full-back Alex Telles converted the penalty and sent Porto through to the last eight. 

Here is 90min's breakdown of the clash. 

Porto
Key Talking Point 

Porto needed to score the first goal to have any chance of going through, and luckily for Porto boss Sérgio Conceição, they did. Corona and Marega were key to Porto's play and were enjoying a lot of time and space on the ball as they dominated possession in the first half. The Dragons were quick on the counter and forced Roma to revert from a back three to five men in defence. 

The Malian and Mexican were outstanding in the game and provided moments of quality for both of Porto's goals.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Casillas (6), Militao (5), Felipe (6), Pepe (7), Telles (7), Corona (8), Herrera (7), Pereira (7), Otavio (6), Marega (9*), Tiquinho (8).

Substitutions: Brahimi (6), Fernando (6), Hernani (6), Pereira (N/A). 

Star Man

Marega was outstanding throughout and deserved his goal and assist. The striker started the move which led to the first goal and then played the vital cut back which found Tiquinho to open the scoring.

Corona did a lot for the second but the movement from Marega to create the space was excellent. The Malian's goal was also his sixth Champions League goal this term.

Roma 

Key Talking Point

Pegged back throughout, Roma struggled to really threaten Porto's goal in this tie. 

The penalty was an absolute gift from Porto. Militao was naive to make the challenge just inside the box when there wasn’t any real danger. Roma struggled without their captain and will be disappointed with their overall performance. 

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Olsen (8*), Jesus (6), Manolas (5), Marcano (5), Karsdorp (7), Nzonzi (6), De Rossi (8), Kolarov (6), Zaiolo (6), Perotti (7), Dzeko (5).

Substitutions: Pellegrini (7), Florenzi (6), Cristante (6), Schick (N/A).

Star Man

De Rossi may have only played in the opening 45 minutes, but he was far and away Roma's most impressive performer.

De Rossi was composed and lead by example in the first half keeping and expertly scored his penalty. 


Looking Ahead

Roma will be back in action next Monday when they host lowly Empoli at Stadio Olimpico as they aim to head into the top four of the Serie A.

Porto travel to bottom of the league Feirense on Sunday looking to get back to the top of the Primeira Liga. 

      Modal message