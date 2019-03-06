Porto hosts Roma at the Estádio do Dragão looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit in their Champions League round-of-16 matchup.

Roma benefitted from two goals from 19-year-old Nicolo Zaniolo in the first leg en route to the win. Porto grabbed a key away goal from Adrian though, which still gives the Portuguese team a good chance of advancing if it can hold serve at home.

Both teams took difficult losses to rivals over the weekend. Porto lost 2-1 at home to Benfica and Roma lost 3-0 to Lazio in the Rome derby. Porto has not won a Champions League knockout match in six tries (five losses, one draw), but will require a win in order to advance and join the likes of Ajax and Tottenham in the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV.

