Porto vs. Roma Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Champions League

How to watch Porto vs. Roma in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wed. March 6.

By Tristan Jung
March 06, 2019

Porto hosts Roma at the Estádio do Dragão looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit in their Champions League round-of-16 matchup. 

Roma benefitted from two goals from 19-year-old Nicolo Zaniolo in the first leg en route to the win. Porto grabbed a key away goal from Adrian though, which still gives the Portuguese team a good chance of advancing if it can hold serve at home. 

Both teams took difficult losses to rivals over the weekend. Porto lost 2-1 at home to Benfica and Roma lost 3-0 to Lazio in the Rome derby. Porto has not won a Champions League knockout match in six tries (five losses, one draw), but will require a win in order to advance and join the likes of Ajax and Tottenham in the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

