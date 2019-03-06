Toby Alderweireld Says European Nights at Tottenham's New Stadium Will Be 'Massive' for Spurs

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has revealed his excitement at the prospect of playing at the club's new stadium this season amid reports that they could host the Champions League quarter final there.

After beating Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on aggregate in the round of 16, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed that he expected the club to play the next round of the European competition at the new stadium, and that chairman Daniel Levy was 'very positive' about it.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Belgium international Alderweireld, who was part of the Spurs back-line that kept Dortmund's attackers at bay at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday night, insisted that despite the side's lack of familiarity with the new stadium, it would immediately feel like home.


He told the Evening Standard: "Even if we’ve never played there, it’s going to be our home.

“We did well at Wembley but to make it our home was difficult. Sometimes the stadium wasn’t full because there was a maximum [attendance cap] as well. The new stadium will be massive for us.

“In the north London derby, even at Wembley, the atmosphere was incredible. Imagine that atmosphere at the new stadium. There will be no club in the world like this."

Pochettino's side return to Premier League action at the weekend when they travel to St Mary's to take on Southampton.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message