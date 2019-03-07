Jadon Sancho Eager to Stay at Dortmund Despite Instagram Activity Fuelling Man Utd Links

Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho is set to turn down a huge offer from Manchester United, as he remains keen to stay in Germany.

The Red Devils have been tipped to make a £100m summer move for the 18-year-old wonderkid, but the former Man City youth star is understood to want to stay and continue his development in the Bundesliga rather than return to England.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

As reported by The Sun, Sancho is very happy in Germany and is relishing the opportunity to play abroad, and believes that staying on with the club he earned his first England cap at will help in his bid to be recalled to Gareth Southgate’s side.

The south Londoner made his England debut last November in their 0-0 Nations League draw with Croatia, and featured twice more in the same month to achieve his first three England caps.

In spite of the reports of Sancho's happiness at Signal Iduna park, the rumours of a possible return to Manchester were sparked up again on Wednesday night, as Sancho posted a picture of him watching United in the Champions League. Posted on his Instagram account, he congratulated Marcus Rashford as he scored a 94th minute penalty in their dramatic 3-1 win over PSG.

Jadon Sancho on instagram. Make of that what you will 👀 pic.twitter.com/9hn8DK0NyL — RedReveal (@RedReveal) March 6, 2019

Though it may just have been a harmless post from the Englishman, it has increased speculation of a move to Old Trafford in the upcoming summer transfer window, as the Red Devils increased their pursuit of him.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been named in the running to sign Sancho, as they look to add more youth to their world-class attack which includes the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

Since leaving the youth academy of city rivals Manchester City in 2017, Sancho found himself at Borussia Dortmund as he worked his way up from the reserves to the first team. He has flourished in Germany, having played in every single league game for them.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Sancho has been in outstanding form for the Bundesliga leaders this season, with nine goals and 14 assists to his name in all competitions. However it has been a disappointing week for him, having been knocked out of the Champions League by Tottenham on Tuesday night.

Sancho’s aim this month will be earning a callup to the England team, as the Three Lions begin their Euro 2020 qualification campaign with games against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.