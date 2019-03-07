Julen Lopetegui to Take Real Madrid to Court for Huge Compensation Payment

The bad news just keeps coming for Real Madrid this week, as reports in Spain claim that former manager Julen Lopetegui is prepared to take the club to court for compensation to the tune of €28m.

The former Spain boss was appointed prior to the World Cup in the summer, but was dismissed in October after a nightmare start to the job, to be replaced by Santiago Solari.

In what some are calling the worst season in the club's history, it seems the 52-year-old isn't taking his sacking lying down, as Spanish radio station 'El Transistor' (via SPORT) say he has demanded payment of the entire three-year salary he signed up for back in June.





If the matter cannot be settled with club president Florentino Perez out of court, its expected that he is willing to go all the way in order to secure the compensation.





It piles on to the mountain of bad news Real have been faced with over the last eight days or so, as they were humiliated by Ajax at the Bernabeu, with the Dutch side overturning a 2-1 first-leg deficit to eliminate the defending champions from the Champions League in the round of 16 with a 4-1 win.

Prior to that, successive defeats to Barcelona within three days saw them knocked out of the Copa del Rey and effectively eliminated from the La Liga title race.

It also saw Barca overtake their rivals in the all-time Clasico results for the first time in 87 years, recording their 95th and 96th victory in the famous fixture.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Real will now need to see out the remainder of the season with little to play for, and with few expecting Solari to keep his job beyond the summer. Another managerial appointment is expected in the months to come, with reports emerging that Jurgen Klopp is now their primary target.