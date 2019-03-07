Juventus Fined €30,000 for Delay of Play Against Atletico But Massimiliano Allegri Goes Unpunished

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

Juventus have been fined €30,000 by UEFA for their part in the delaying of the game against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the last 16 Champions League tie at the Wanda Metropolitano. 

I Bianconeri had been accused of delaying the resumption of the game in a hotly contested night in Madrid, which eventually ended with the home side as 2-0 winners. 

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

And, as reported by Calciomercato, the Italian club have now been fined by UEFA's Control Committee for their involvement in the affair, with a fee of €30,000 administered. 

However, despite fears over Massimiliano Allegri's potential disqualification from the touchline as part of the punishment, it has now been revealed that the tactician will be allowed to assume his seat on the bench as normal.

Indeed, despite Atletico Madrid also being fined €25,000 for their actions on the night, including the celebratory crotch-grab from Diego Simeone following Jose Gimenez's score, Simeone will be similarly present in the dugout for the second leg at the Juventus Stadium on 12 March. 


After being knocked out of the Coppa Italia in unceremonious fashion and presiding over a potential last 16 exit in Europe, Allegri's future has been shrouded in uncertainty of late, with some reports postulating that the Italian could be sacked if his side fail to reverse the deficit against their La Liga opponents. 

However, although he admitted that talks would occur following the second leg regardless of the result, Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici rubbished the claims he could be sacked.

"That's an urban myth," he explained to Sky Sport Italia. "The meeting we had with the coach after Madrid was nothing different to what we have every day and our face-to-face meetings are not necessarily negative.

"In fact, they are always very positive. I, [vice-president Pavel] Nedved and the president Agnelli are always talking with Allegri about Juventus and football in general. His future does not depend on the Champions League or the Scudetto, but it is dependent on a project.

"After the Atletico game, he will speak with the president and, together, they will see what route to take."

