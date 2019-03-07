Juventus Set €120m Price Tag for Paulo Dybala Amid Bayern Munich & Man City Interest

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

Juventus have reportedly set a €120m price tag for Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala, amid rumours of a potential departure from Turin this summer.

Dybala has completed just 132 minutes of action in the Old Lady's last five Serie A games, as rumours of a rift between the club and the player continue to surface. He has been a part of 23 of Juve's 26 league games this season, although he has only completed the full 90 minutes just 10 times. 

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as relayed by Calciomercato, with his future in a state of uncertainty, I Bianconeri have been quick to slap a hefty price tag of €120m on Dybala as various teams show interest. 

Among his suitors are Bayern Munich, who are said to be preparing a key role for the 25-year-old in their required rebuild, should they falter in the second leg of their Champions League clash with Liverpool. 

Manchester City, home of every other good attacking midfielder, have also been sniffing around the Argentine, with Pep Guardiola a long-time admirer of the number 10. Closer to home, Inter are also said to be interested, with recent reports speculating that a potential swap-deal involving Dybala and Mauro Icardi could be arranged this summer. 

The former Palermo man has nine goals and six assists across all competitions this season, but has occasionally been seen to struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo becoming Juve's chief focal point. 

Despite these latest rumours, it is understood that the Serie A leaders are not pushing Dybala towards the exit door, however they are prepared to relinquish their prized asset if need be for a lofty fee.

      Modal message