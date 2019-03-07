Leicester vs Fulham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Fulham face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a match between two sides who have both endured frustrating seasons.

Both clubs dismissed their managers recently, with Brendan Rodgers replacing Claude Puel for the Foxes and Scott Parker filling the vacancy left by Claudio Ranieri at Craven Cottage. The pair suffered defeats in their opening games as a late Andre Gray goal downed Leicester at Vicarage Road, before Fulham fell to West London rivals Chelsea later that day.

The narrow defear at the hands of the Blues leaves Scott Parker's men ten points from safety, relegation seeming ever more likely for them. Their hosts remain in 11th position, a somewhat underwhelming placing for the 2016 champions.

Here is 90min's preview of the clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 9 March What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? King Power Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Final Score/BT Sport Score Referee? David Coote?

Team News Leicester midfielder Daniel Amartey could return after four months out of action following ankle surgery. However, the Ghanaian could be given more time to recover by Rodgers, who may do likewise with Jamie Vardy. The England forward suffered a minor head injury during Sunday's loss to the Hornets. _️ "I'm delighted for the Club. The man exudes footballing philosophy."@ArloWhite believes Brendan Rodgers is the perfect appointment for #lcfc... pic.twitter.com/LTFt4kNbJC — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 7, 2019 Winger Marc Albrighton will miss the match as he continues to struggle with a hamstring problem. Otherwise, the former Celtic boss has a full complement to choose from. Centre-back Alfie Mawson is expected to be missing until late April after damaging his knee, whilst Marcus Bettinelli will also remain on the sidelines for the Cottagers. Andre Schurrle should be available for Parker having come down with a virus last week. Predicted Lineups Leicester Schmeichel; Maguire, Evans, Morgan; Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Chilwell; Gray, Maddison, Vardy. Fulham Rico; Odoi, Ream, Nordtveit, Bryan; Cairney, Chambers, Seri; Babel, Sessegnon, Mitrovic.

Head to Head Record The points were shared when these two met in December, James Maddison cancelling out Aboubakar Kamara's opener for the Londoners. That was one of only five Premier League matches between the clubs, with Saturday's visitors taking two wins and three draws from those encounters. Scott: "I know [Brendan Rodgers] pretty well. He’s a top manager with vast experience. He’s been at top clubs and plays attractive football." #LEIFUL pic.twitter.com/XY8HRe38fR — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 7, 2019 Leicester have not recorded a league victory versus Fulham since the spring of 1983. A 4-3 triumph in the League Cup five seasons ago remains their solitary success against their opponents this century. Looking deeper into the past fails to offer Rodgers much more encouragement. His team have 27 total wins compared to the Cottagers' 39. Recent Form The Foxes may have performed poorly against Fulham over the course of their history, but they will be heartened by the visitors' recent results. The latter have lost their last five in a row and have only secured one victory in the ten games they have played this calendar year. The aggregate score for those match-ups will be particularly alarming for Parker; Fulham have conceded 24 times in 2019, netting just ten in that period. However, the hosts have not fared much better of late. They have taken just four points from the last 24 available and took a 4-1 battering from Crystal Palace in the final home match of Puel's tenure. They did restore some pride in the following fixture, though, edging past an out-of-sorts Brighton at the King Power as Rodgers watched on from the stands. Here's a look at the last five matches either side has played: Leicester Fulham Watford 2-1 Leicester (03/3) Fulham 1-2 Chelsea (03/3) Leicester 2-1 Brighton (26/2) Southampton 2-0 Fulham (27/2) Leicester 1-4 Crystal Palace (23/2) West Ham 3-1 Fulham (22/2) Tottenham 3-1 Leicester (10/2) Fulham 0-3 Manchester United (09/2) Leicester 0-1 Manchester United (3/2) Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham (02/2)