Manchester City Fan Assaulted After Champions League Game Against Schalke 'Awake & Out of Coma'

The Manchester City fan who was assaulted in the aftermath of the club's 3-2 win against Schalke in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie has been revealed to be "awake" and out of his coma.

The unnamed 32-year-old man was confirmed by German police to have sustained a serious head injury following a violent confrontation between the two sets of supporters, with a 30-year-old suspected Schalke ultra subsequently arrested for the offence.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

And, according to reports from BBC Sport, as collected from a Blue Moon forum post by a friend of the victim, he has now risen from his coma.

The post explained: "He is now awake and out of the coma, he is responsive and can squeeze our hands and nod answers to yes or no questions.

"He is unable to talk at the moment due to the tracheostomy tube still in place, the doctors have checked his throat and are confident he will be able to talk again.

"He has started some physio which will need to be continued when back in the UK. If he continues to improve they are looking at bringing him home in the next 7-10 days."

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

City will go into the second leg at the Etihad on March 12 with a goal advantage over Schalke following a dramatic fight back in the final minutes.

The Citizens were down 2-1 with just five minutes of normal time left to be played, with the added limitation of having ten men following Nicolas Otamendi's sending off, but still managed to nab a victory with goals from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling.