Mauro Icardi Set to Return to Inter Training After Europa League Clash in Germany

March 07, 2019

Inter's ostracised striker Mauro Icardi could return to training for I Nerazzurri on Friday following a meeting with some of the club's top officials.

The Argentine has been out the squad even since the captain's armband was stripped from him and instead awarded to their goalkeeper, Samir Handanović.

Icardi, along with his wife and agent Wanda Nara, held a 'cordial' meeting with Inter's sporting director Giuseppe Marotta earlier this week to clear the air, dispelling recent rumours of a fallout that was beyond repair.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have added to the most recent developments, claiming that Icardi could actually return to first-team training with the Nerazzurri as early as Friday.

The Italian outlet poetically describes Icardi's situation as 'a sign of destiny' as their opponents in Thursday's Europa League match are Eintracht Frankfurt - the word Eintracht translates to 'harmony' from German.

The Argentine striker will not be available for Luciano Spalletti at the Commerzbank-Arena, and it's also unlikely that he will be ready to face S.P.A.L. on Saturday even if he does return to training before the weekend.

But Inter's hierarchy were desperate to sort out their problems with Icardi ahead of the Derby della Madonnina, and the 26-year-old could now be in line to feature for the Nerazzurri at San Siro in next week's clash with Milan.

As part of the discussions with Icardi, sporting director Marotta agreed to stop framing him as a trouble maker in their ranks on the premise that he would return to Inter training straight away.

