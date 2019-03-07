Ranking Adrien Rabiot's Potential Destinations Ahead of Summer Departure From Paris Saint-Germain

Adrien Rabiot is poised to become one of this summer's most high-profile free agents when his current contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season.

After opting against signing a new deal at the Parc des Princes, a host of clubs across Europe have been linked with signing the midfielder for next season, who, at just 23, certainly has his best years ahead of him.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

While his future is still yet to be decided, here is a ranking of all the possible destinations for the Frenchman ahead of the 2018/19 campaign:

Barcelona

David Ramos/GettyImages

Barcelona had been heavily linked with Rabiot previously, with some reports even suggesting that the Spanish giants had agreed a deal in principle that would've seen the midfielder move to the Nou Camp.

It's a touted move that has since gone cold however, as Barca attempt to reduce their wage bill, something that the Frenchman's reported £160k a week demands heavily go against, as even Ivan Rakitic has been linked with a move away in order to balance the books.

Add to that the Catalan side's acquisition of Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong in January for approximately €86m, as well as a midfield that is already well-stocked, then a move to Barcelona seems highly unlikely for Rabiot.

Likelihood: 1/10

Bayern Munich

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Similar to Barcelona, Bayern Munich were another top European side interested in a talent that could be acquired in the summer without an inflated transfer fee, however the aforementioned wage demands of Rabiot appear to have scuppered a move to Germany.

Die Roten aren't exactly short of options in midfield, with Niko Kovac already boasting the likes of Thiago, Javi Martinez, Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso - once he returns from an anterior cruciate ligament he sustained in September - while Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller have filled in in central positions.

The future of James Rodriguez may have a baring on whether Bayern reignite their interest in the Frenchman, with the Colombian's two-year loan deal at the Allianz Arena set to come to an end at the end of the season, although for now at least, the German giants aren't front-runners for his signature.

Likelihood: 2/10

Manchester City

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

It's no secret that one of Manchester City's transfer targets this summer will be to find cover for holding midfielder Fernandinho, with Rabiot having experience of playing just in front of a back four throughout his time at PSG.

Despite the 23-year-old being a midfielder that has the characteristics to play under Pep Guardiola - calm on the ball, good range of passing and versatile - the Frenchman isn't well-known for his defensive work in front of a defensive unit, something that Fernandinho provides time and again.

Should City sign Rabiot, it would be his second stint at the club following a spell there in 2008, although with the Citizens eyeing a number of potential targets in that position, the former Toulouse loanee may be overlooked by the Premier League side.

Likelihood: 5/10

Liverpool



Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

While Liverpool's midfield is one fit to burst considering all the options available to them, one criticism has been the lack of variety in the middle of the park, with a number of players built for the high-energy pressing that Jurgen Klopp likes, and an absence of a candidates able to unlock a tight defence.

A versatile midfielder able to play in numerous positions across the park, Rabiot could be the man to do that, especially considering that the Premier League side have been heavily linked with the France international over the course of the season.

The 23-year-old's record of 17 assists in 227 appearances for PSG isn't something that jumps off the page, although a move to the Reds, and playing under a manager like Klopp who has a habit of significantly improving players he works with, could be a catalyst for his development.

Likelihood: 6/10

Arsenal

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Rabiot is no stranger to Unai Emery following the Spaniard's two years in charge at PSG between 2016-2018, with the midfielder becoming somewhat of favourite during the now-Arsenal manager's tenure at the Parc des Princes.

The Frenchman made 39 appearances in the 2016/17 season, scoring four goals and providing five assists, before his numbers all improved the following campaign, making 50 appearances, netting five times and laying on a further seven.

With Emery not expected to have the biggest of budgets this summer, the option to bring in Rabiot on a free transfer, with only his wages to take care of, could appeal to all parties, although whether Arsenal qualify for next season's Champions League could be a deciding factor in the deal.

Likelihood: 7/10

Tottenham Hotspur



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tottenham have let two transfer windows pass by without signing any new players, although that could change this summer, especially with the north London club recently linked with the soon-to-be free agent.

Having let Mousa Dembele leave in January, the club are yet to fill the void the Belgian left in the centre of the park, with Rabiot offering similar qualities to those of Dembele, such as a calmness on the ball and a solid dribbling ability to carry the ball up the field.

Add to that a player that wouldn't command a transfer fee, and at 23, a player with plenty of room for development under Mauricio Pochettino, then perhaps moving to Tottenham - who may finally be in their new stadium by then - could be what's best for the midfielder.

Likelihood: 8/10