Juventus 4-1 Udinese: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Moise Kean Show Extends Unbeaten Serie A Run

Teenage prospect Moise Kean inspired a much-changed Juventus side to a resounding 4-1 victory over lowly Udinese in Serie A on Friday night.

Despite the raft of changes, the Bianconeri got off to the perfect start inside ten minutes, when 19-year-old Kean repaid his manager's faith with a near post finish on his first start in Serie A this season. The teenager then added a second goal to his name after his outside-of-the-foot strike deflected off a Udinese defender and past goalkeeper Juan Musso.



The Italian then earned his side a penalty in the second half after he was brought down by Nicholas Opuku, with former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can converting from the spot. Blaise Matuidi then headed home his first goal in six months to put Massimiliano Allegri's side 4-0 up.





Udinese grabbed a late consolation as Kevin Lasagna struck a powerful effort past Juventus shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny from the corner of the area, but unfortunately for the away side, the result had long since gone.





With victory secured and their unbeaten season in Serie A still in tact, Allegri's men turn their attentions to the holy grail of the Champions League as they take on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their last 16 tie.

Juventus

Key Talking Point

With a huge Champions League clash against Atletico on the horizon in midweek, all eyes were on Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri's team selection. The Italian tactician confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Cristiano Ronaldo would likely be rested ahead of the game against Los Rojiblancos, and in addition to the Portuguese superstar, Allegri made wholesale changes to his lineup.

But even with a number of changes to the starting eleven, Juventus looked largely comfortable against a side lying in 15th in the table. Fringe players like Moise Kean and Emre Can shone, and even without their star names, Juve were able to secure a victory with little fuss. With Atletico coming up, this was the perfect game for Allegri's side to come out unscathed from.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Szczesny (6); Caceres (6), Rugani (7), Barzagli (N/A), Spinazzola (6); Bentancur (7), Can (7), Matuidi (8); Bernardeschi (6), Alex Sandro (7), Kean (8*).





Substitutes: Bonucci (6), Dybala (7), Caviglia (6)

STAR MAN - With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic all ahead of him in the pecking order, Moise Kean's opportunities are often few and far in between. The Italy international however took his rare chance with both hands as he scored twice in the first-half to set Juventus on their way to victory.

The striker showed all of his searing pace, coolness in front of goal and exquisite touch on Friday, and it is little wonder that the 19-year-old has been predicted for a bright future at the top of the game.

⚽—11’

⚽—39’



