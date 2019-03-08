Manchester City vs Watford: Pep Guardiola's Best Available Citizens Lineup

Manchester City have the opportunity to extend their lead over second place Liverpool when they host Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

With Jürgen Klopp's men not playing until the day after, City will look to pile pressure on the Reds and give themselves a healthy four point buffer at the top of the Premier League. Standing in their way will be an in-form Hornets side who are handsomely positioned in eighth.

Despite having several influential players unavailable for the game, the incredible depth of his squad should still allow Pep Guardiola to field a formidable lineup.

Here's a look at the 11 he may select for Saturday's encounter.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Ederson (GK) - The Brazilian's ability with the ball at his feet is well-documented. That was all he could offer during City's 1-0 victory at Bournemouth last weekend, the Cherries failing to register a single shot in the match. He will be looking to extend a run of three straight shutouts when Watford come to town.

Danilo (RB) - With the return leg of their Champions League tie against Schalke to come in midweek, Guardiola may look to rest a few players. Kyle Walker was heavily involved at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, meaning Danilo could get a chance at full back.

Vincent Kompany (CB) - Injuries to the first choice centre back pairing of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte have seen City's captain recalled to the team. Despite his ageing body, the Belgian is an imposing figure and remains an inspiration to his teammates.

Nicolas Otamendi (CB) - The Argentine has failed to replicate the form that saw him named in the 2018 PFA Team of the Year, looking shaky when called upon. With suspension keeping him out of the Schalke clash and Stones not far off a return to fitness, this may be Otamendi's last chance to prove his worth to Guardiola.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (LB) - Ukrainian defender Zinchenko has undergone a miniature revolution this term, minimising the impact of Benjamin Mendy's lengthy absence. He has always appeared composed on the ball and displayed an impressive array of passing, yet now also looks accomplished going backwards.

Midfielders

Ilkay Gundogan (CDM) - With Fernandinho sidelined it is Gundogan who will likely be tasked with anchoring this City midfield. The German is more accustomed to a role further up the pitch, but possesses the skill-set required to break up opposition attacks and retrieve the ball for his side.





Bernardo Silva (CM) - Kevin de Bruyne's hamstring strain should see Guardiola switch Bernardo into a deeper playmaking role. The diminutive Portuguese has flourished whenever he has been deployed in this position, showcasing his virtuoso talent and picking apart stubborn defences.





David Silva (CM) - Bernardo's namesake is built in a similar mould and has a comparable impact on this City side. His silky skills will be called upon to find a way through what should be a solid Watford defensive unit.

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez (RW) - The Algerian was wasteful during City's last home match against West Ham United. However, his manager kept faith in him and Mahrez justified the decision, netting the only goal in the following match against Bournemouth. Such inconsistency has characterised his first year at the champions.





Sergio Aguero (ST) - Gabriel Jesus returned to fitness last week, but may be lacking match sharpness. The same cannot be said of Aguero, the Argentine marksman currently enjoying a stellar season for City. He currently leads the Premier League scoring charts and will want to add to his ten career goals against Javi Gracia's team.





Leroy Sane (LW) - Sane's blistering pace has terrorised Premier League defences since his big-money arrival in 2016. The winger has continued to develop under Guardiola's tutelage, becoming a devastating weapon for the Spaniard to utilise.