Manchester United Snatch Big Bonus for Champions League Comeback Against PSG

Manchester United's progression to the quarter-finals of the Champions League earned the club a whopping €10.5m windfall.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's depleted side overturned a two-goal deficit from the first leg of the tie to knock Paris Saint-Germain out on away goals on Wednesday night, a remarkable turnaround after being outplayed and outclassed at Old Trafford two weeks prior.

The club have further reason to celebrate, with qualification for the next round guaranteeing them a lucrative bonus.It was a historic result at the Parc des Princes, with no Champions League team previously having progressed after losing by two scores at home in the first leg of a knockout tie.





Marcus Rashford's stoppage-time penalty sent United through on a dramatic evening in Paris, though the decision to award the spot kick has proved highly contentious and added fuel to the ongoing VAR debate.

The 21-year-old's finish completed a stunning comeback for his side, following up earlier strikes by Romelu Lukaku to seal a famous victory. Solskjær and his players are yet to find out who their opponents will be in the next round, though they do know what the reward will be for the winners.

A Champions League semi-final place is worth a further €12m, whilst the runners-up and champions will receive €15m and €19m, respectively.

UEFA announced the new bonuses last June, confirming that competing clubs would be paid increasingly larger lump sums as they progressed into the latter stages of the tournament.