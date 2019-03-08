Manuel Pellegrini Reveals West Ham Midfielder Jack Wilshere Could Return to Training 'Next Week'

By 90Min
March 08, 2019

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has revealed that Jack Wilshere is recovering well and could be back in training within the coming few days.

The former Arsenal midfielder has rarely featured for the Hammers since his arrival last summer due to injury, and speculation has recently questioned whether or not Wilshere will return to fitness before the end of the season.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

He last appeared for the Hammers against Wolves back in December, but Pellegrini has emphasised the need to allow Wilshere to fully recover before he makes a comeback, to avoid further injuries. 

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by The Mirror, Pellegrini said: "We are going to give him time to recover 100 per cent. Maybe next week he will start doing some work on the pitch but we must be calm with him, he needs to recover 100 per cent."

The 27-year-old has featured in just four games in the Premier League due to two separate ankle injuries, preventing him from showcasing the talents that persuaded West Ham to pick him up on a free transfer from Arsenal..

The Hammers boss also provided an update on Robert Snodgrass, claiming he expects the Scotsman to avoid suspension, despite being charged by the FA for allegedly verbally abusing anti-doping officials last month. 

He added: "It was very strange what happened with Robert, because he denies absolutely what happened and he didn't say anything to the people that came here for the doping test. He must have his answer during the next days, but refutes absolutely those charges.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"Of course, I believe in what he says and I suppose the club will do all the necessary things to demonstrate that he didn't do anything wrong."

The Scotland international has until March 18 to appeal the decision, which could see him receive a one-match ban. Club sources have revealed the midfielder made light-hearted comments while his teammates were taking the test that have been taken out of context.

