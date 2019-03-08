Maurizio Sarri Insists Rising Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Must Continue Improving to Reach Top Level

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri insists that Callum Hudson-Odoi needs to improve if he is to reach the top of the game.

The Italian watched on as the 18-year-old came off the bench to score the Blues' third goal against Dynamo Kyiv in their comfortable 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge - but he claims that Hudson-Odoi must do everything he can to avoid feeling any pressure.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Despite that, he says Hudson-Odoi has the necessary attributes to make it at the highest level - claiming he has seen enough already to know he has the required ability.





"When you have pressure when you are 18 it is dangerous, you can lose the target. The target is to improve. So it is dangerous. This is why I don't like to speak about him," Sarri said after the game, as quoted by Sky Sports,

"I am convinced, he doesn't have to do anything to convince me. He is a very good player. He needs to improve. At 18 he can't be at the top.





"He will be ready to be at the top at 22 or 23 years. We need to improve without the media of the pressure of the media, fans the club. His training is really very good."





Sarri continued by revealing his belief that Chelsea should have scored more goals on the night, but he satisfied that they are in a good position to qualify.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Sarri continued by revealing his belief that Chelsea should have scored more goals on the night, but he satisfied that they are in a good position to qualify.