Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Delivers Anthony Martial Update as Crisis Improves Ahead of Arsenal Clash

By 90Min
March 08, 2019

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that forward Anthony Martial is set to return to action against Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend after missing the club's last four games in all competitions through injury.


Martial, who has scored 11 goals this season, suffered a groin problem in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain last month and has seen his anticipated return pushed back twice over the last week.

But having the Frenchman back is a huge boost to Solskjaer, who masterminded Wednesday's historic comeback against PSG without as many as 10 first team players, not least because Martial has actually scored twice against Arsenal already this season.

"Anthony will be available," the boss said at his weekly press conference, via ManUtd.com.

The Norwegian additionally suggested that Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera have a chance of returning in midfield as the injury crisis now begins to abate. Having served a European suspension, Paul Pogba is also available for Sunday's domestic trip to London.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Hopefully we'll have Nemanja and/or Ander ready as well, so we're looking better for it. They just need to have another couple of days' training with the team. They've done well in their recovery work," Solskjaer went on to explain.

The United manager, who looks increasingly set to land the job on a permanent basis after 14 wins from 17 games since taking over from Jose Mourinho, also confirmed that defender Eric Bailly is available after he limped out of Wednesday's game in the first half.

Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones and Matteo Darmian are the six United players who still remain sidelined for now.

As for how United are coping with midweek recovery compared to the Gunners, Solskjaer declared, "We're alright. Arsenal played 24 hours later than us and, of course, it will be tougher for them, so we'll be ready for Sunday, definitely."

Arsenal were beaten 3-1 by Rennes in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message