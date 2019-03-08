Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Delivers Anthony Martial Update as Crisis Improves Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that forward Anthony Martial is set to return to action against Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend after missing the club's last four games in all competitions through injury.





Martial, who has scored 11 goals this season, suffered a groin problem in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain last month and has seen his anticipated return pushed back twice over the last week.

But having the Frenchman back is a huge boost to Solskjaer, who masterminded Wednesday's historic comeback against PSG without as many as 10 first team players, not least because Martial has actually scored twice against Arsenal already this season.

"Anthony will be available," the boss said at his weekly press conference, via ManUtd.com.

The Norwegian additionally suggested that Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera have a chance of returning in midfield as the injury crisis now begins to abate. Having served a European suspension, Paul Pogba is also available for Sunday's domestic trip to London.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Hopefully we'll have Nemanja and/or Ander ready as well, so we're looking better for it. They just need to have another couple of days' training with the team. They've done well in their recovery work," Solskjaer went on to explain.

The United manager, who looks increasingly set to land the job on a permanent basis after 14 wins from 17 games since taking over from Jose Mourinho, also confirmed that defender Eric Bailly is available after he limped out of Wednesday's game in the first half.

Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones and Matteo Darmian are the six United players who still remain sidelined for now.

As for how United are coping with midweek recovery compared to the Gunners, Solskjaer declared, "We're alright. Arsenal played 24 hours later than us and, of course, it will be tougher for them, so we'll be ready for Sunday, definitely."

Ole: "I love managing these boys, I love playing, not playing, I love working here and as I've said so many times, I'm just doing the best I can every single day." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rMr52r8dmS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 8, 2019

Arsenal were beaten 3-1 by Rennes in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday night.