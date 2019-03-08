Sergio Ramos Calls Player Meeting to Demand Total Commitment From Real Madrid Stars

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos reportedly called a players only meeting at the club's Valdebebas training ground on Thursday, during which he is said to have demanded maximum effort from the squad between now and the end of the season.

In the space of a week, Real were knocked out of the Copa del Rey, fell 12 points behind Barcelona in La Liga and were eliminated from the Champions League in humiliating fashion.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Ramos was particularly criticised over the European exit at the hands of Ajax as he was suspended for the game after receiving what was deemed a deliberate booking in the first leg.

There were even claims that the four-time Champions League winner had a war of words with president Florentino Perez in the dressing room afterwards and even threatened to leave the club.

But Ramos is alleged to have held what could perhaps be described as crisis talks the following day, calling a players meeting from which coach Santiago Solari was apparently excluded.

The information comes from Spanish radio programme El Partidazo de COPE, with the claim that Ramos ordered three things from his colleagues over the coming months.

💥 Informa @juanmacastano



➡️ Hoy Ramos ha liderado una reunión en Valdebebas sólo con los futbolistas, sin Solari, en la que ha pedido tres cosas a sus compañeros



1 Implicación aunque LaLiga esté perdida

2 Respeto absoluto al entrenador

3 Intentar ser segundos#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/MwOOQydh3N — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 7, 2019

The first was that players must give total commitment in La Liga, even though the title is out of reach. Secondly, he has asked for full respect for Solari. And thirdly, the new target for the season is to at least finish second in La Liga, with Real currently third behind city rivals Atletico.

The season continues when Los Blancos make the trip to face Real Valladolid on Saturday.