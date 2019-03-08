Sergio Ramos Calls Player Meeting to Demand Total Commitment From Real Madrid Stars

By 90Min
March 08, 2019

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos reportedly called a players only meeting at the club's Valdebebas training ground on Thursday, during which he is said to have demanded maximum effort from the squad between now and the end of the season.

In the space of a week, Real were knocked out of the Copa del Rey, fell 12 points behind Barcelona in La Liga and were eliminated from the Champions League in humiliating fashion.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Ramos was particularly criticised over the European exit at the hands of Ajax as he was suspended for the game after receiving what was deemed a deliberate booking in the first leg.

There were even claims that the four-time Champions League winner had a war of words with president Florentino Perez in the dressing room afterwards and even threatened to leave the club.

But Ramos is alleged to have held what could perhaps be described as crisis talks the following day, calling a players meeting from which coach Santiago Solari was apparently excluded.

The information comes from Spanish radio programme El Partidazo de COPE, with the claim that Ramos ordered three things from his colleagues over the coming months.

The first was that players must give total commitment in La Liga, even though the title is out of reach. Secondly, he has asked for full respect for Solari. And thirdly, the new target for the season is to at least finish second in La Liga, with Real currently third behind city rivals Atletico.

The season continues when Los Blancos make the trip to face Real Valladolid on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message