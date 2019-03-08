Southampton vs Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino's Best Available Spurs Lineup

Tottenham return to Premier League action against Southampton on Saturday as they look to strengthen their grip on top four position.

Spurs go into the fixture at St. Mary's off the back of an excellent 1-0 victory at Borussia Dortmund in midweek, the result securing their passage through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Despite this European success, their domestic form has been indifferent of late and they will view the trip to the south coast as an ideal chance to get back on track.

Here is the lineup Mauricio Pochettino is likely to select for the clash at St Mary's.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Hugo Lloris (GK) - Spurs' captain has been heavily criticised this season for both his on-field performances and off-field misdemeanours. However, he has come to the fore in recent games. The Frenchman saved a stoppage time penalty in the North London derby last weekend before putting in an immaculate display during Tuesday's victory in Germany.

Serge Aurier (RWB) - The full-back has been out of sorts lately, but with Trippier out, expect the former PSG man to deputise this weekend.

Davinson Sanchez (RCB) - The Colombian looked suspect against Arsenal on Saturday but formed a key part of a defensive unit that kept a noteworthy clean sheet against the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus.

Toby Alderweireld (CB) - Despite his probable departure from the club this summer, Alderweireld is a crucial fixture in this Tottenham side. If he is to leave, his class on the ball and dependability at the back will be sorely missed.

Jan Vertonghen (LCB) - Another skilful Belgian, Vertonghen has been a consistent performer for Spurs since joining in 2012. A couple of injuries have curtailed his season, yet he remains a dependable player for the side.

Danny Rose (LWB) - Ben Davies' exploits at the Westfalenstadion mean he is likely to be rested for the trip to St. Mary's. That will give Rose an opportunity to remind his manager of what he offers, both as a defender and further up the field.

2. Midfielders

Harry Winks (CM) - Southampton will not be easy to break down. Ralph Hasenhüttl has turned them into a solid, well-organised team and, as a result, Spurs will need to exhibit creativity and accuracy of passing if they are to unpick the Saints lock; Winks possesses both in abundance. If fit, he will start.

Eric Dier (CM) - With Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse, the hosts carry a reasonable attacking threat. Dier will act as the anchor in this Spurs side, ensuring the England duo and their teammates do not cause any harm.

Christian Eriksen (CAM) - As Tottenham's playmaker there will be a lot riding on how Eriksen performs on Saturday. He has had a hand in 14 goals for the Londoners this term, demonstrating why Real Madrid are so keen to acquire his services. His array of passing and eminent skill will be vital in dissecting a resolute Southampton defence.

3. Forwards

Heung-min Son (ST) - During Harry Kane's absence the South Korean stepped up for his side, delivering a number of important goals. His displays have drawn countless plaudits from the footballing world, with particular praise coming for his tireless work-rate and aptitude in front of goal.

Harry Kane (ST) - Despite the scintillating form of his strike-partner, no one doubts the influence Kane has upon this Spurs team. He ensured their progression in the Champions League, netting minutes after the break to kill off any faint Dortmund hopes.