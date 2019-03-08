Tottenham Deny Reports That New Home Will Be Called 'Nike Stadium'

Tottenham have denied rumours that their recently developed new home is set to be named 'The Nike Stadium' as its opening edges closer.

The project has hit numerous snags since the club left White Hart Lane at the end of the 2016/17 season, but there is hope now that it will be open for Spurs' Premier League clash with Brighton on April 7th, with the possibility of hosting the Champions League quarter final subject to UEFA's approval.

And, according to a segment in Richard Keys' and Andy Gray's show on beIN SPORT, which was tweeted out and then mysteriously deleted, the stadium was set to be sponsored by Nike, after the US corporation "sealed" naming rights.



As quoted by Eurosport, Keys revealed: "Big day in north London, breaking from that part of the world there is a UEFA inspection going on at new White Hart Lane to see if it can host a Champions League quarter-final the week of April 8.



"I believe I’m right in saying the first league game will be played on April 6, Brighton the opposition, and that stadium, I can exclusively reveal, will be called the Nike Stadium."

However, as reported by the Mirror, sources close to the club have since come out to rubbish this revelation regarding Nike, though the opening date mooted may still be on the cards.



This comes after Mauricio Pochettino admitted he expected the stadium to be ready for the Champions League quarter final following the 4-0 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund. Speaking after the second leg in Dortmund, the Argentine declared: "We hope yes it should be ready, it should be fantastic to play Champions League in the new stadium.

"I think it's going to be a fantastic boost for us, all the fans, the players and staff are so excited to move there. It’s feel like our new stadium and it's going to be one positive after eight or nine months that the people can talk about."