Brendan Rodgers Backs Title-Winning Leicester Hero for New Deal After Surprise Turnaround

By 90Min
March 09, 2019

Leicester City's club captain Wes Morgan is set to be offered a new contract extension by the club.

The Jamaican's current deal runs out at the end of this Premier League campaign after joining the Foxes in 2012. Morgan led Leicester City to their shock title win in 2016 and has made 292 appearances for the club, scoring 12 times. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Newly appointed manager Brendan Rodgers has expressed his desire to keep the 35-year-old with club for another year. The former Celtic manager included the defender in his first game in the dugout for Leicester and, despite losing that game 2-1 to Watford, Rodgers spoke to Sky Sports regarding Morgan's contract. 


"I've spoken to the club and I would like him to get a year. He is ready if needed and of course he understands the position he is in - that he won't start every game. It happens to the best. As long as he can respect and understand where he is in the team and what the role is I would love to have him here."

"He has made clear he would love to be a part of this. Hopefully between now and the end of the season we'll resolve something. He will have a part to play, even if it's not starting. He is at that stage, and it comes to them all but the thing with Wes is he still makes a valuable contribution to us."


Fellow title winners Shinji Okazaki, Danny Simpson and Christian Fuchs are also out of contract at the end of the season and Rodgers acknowledged the need to handle their situations respectfully.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"What they've given not just to this club, but to football. The story was absolutely amazing. I've found them really, really good guys. We have to protect their pride while also looking to improve in the summer."

