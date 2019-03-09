Cardiff 2-0 West Ham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bluebirds Coast to Win Over Woeful Hammers

Cardiff may have had just 30% of the ball, but they cruised to an easy win over a hapless West Ham on Saturday afternoon at the Cardiff City Stadium.

There was a real lack of urgency from the Hammers, who were caught napping soon after kickoff in both halves, allowing Junior Hoilett to open the scoring early in the first half and Victor Camarasa to wrap things up early in the second.

It took just four minutes for Cardiff to get off the mark, young Josh Murphy whipping in a low cross with Hoilett ready to gamble at the near post, flicking the ball beyond Lukasz Fabianski.

There was almost a carbon copy of the incident as West Ham suffered another slow start to the second half, conceding in six minutes this time. Junior Hoilett turned provider for the second, his cross unselfishly met by Murphy who nodded the ball down for Camarasa to slot home neatly.

CARDIFF

Key Talking Point

Cardiff set their stall out early in this clash, and made full use of their pace in attacking positions to punish a sorry West Ham. Oumar Niasse linked up well with Murphy and Hoilett to offer a real threat going forward, and they were the only team that looked like scoring for the majority of the game.

They got their reward early on when Murphy and Hoilett combined to give their side an early lead, which allowed them to dictate the pace of the game. Neil Warnock's side hit the visitors with a second sucker punch after half time but squandered two golden opportunities to tie up the game and improve their goal difference.

They could easily have been four up inside the hour and ended the game as a contest. They didn't make things comfortable for their fans though, but a routine Marko Arnautovic effort was the best the Hammers could muster as Cardiff picked up a valuable three points.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Etheridge (7), Peltier (7), Morrison (7), Manga (7), Bennet (8), Gunnarsson (7), Arter (6), Hoilett (9), Camarasa (8), Murphy (9*), Niasse (7)





Substitutes: Bacuna (6), Ralls (6), Paterson (6)

The three attacking midfield players for Cardiff were excellent. Camarasa was bitterly unlucky to be forcibly withdrawn with an injury, having been instrumental to the attack before then. The real impact came from the flanks though, with Hoilett and Murphy twice linking up for the goals.



