Dortmund 3-1 Stuttgart: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Paco Alcácer Nets Late to Maintain Title Tilt

Borussia Dortmund have dropped behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table on goal difference despite securing a 3-1 win over VfB Stuttgart in the two club's 100th Bundesliga meeting.

The hosts looked to use the weather to their advantage in the early stages of the game, using quick passing and movement to cut through Stuttgart on the slick surface following heavy rainfall at the Westfalenstadion.

But Borussia Dortmund's final ball was lacking and they were forced into long shots throughout the first half, coming closest through Raphaël Guerreiro's swerving effort which almost caught out Ron-Robert Zieler.

They were then given a lifeline when VAR rightly awarded Borussia Dortmund a penalty kick following Gonzalo Castro's late tackle on Jadon Sancho, which Marco Reus emphatically converted to relieve the pressure which was building on the hosts.

But Dortmund were soon pegged back when former midfielder Castro sent in an inch-perfect cross which an unmarked Marc-Oliver Kempf headed past Roman Bürki to level the scoreline.

Goal machine Paco Alcácer then turned the game on its head once again with a stunning first-time finish on his weaker left foot, finding the top corner of Zieler's net from close range.

The three points were ensured when Christian Pulisic found the back of the net in added time, although Bayern Munich's 6-0 win against Wolfsburg has seen the Bavarian giants move to the top of the table on goal difference.

Borussia Dortmund





Key Talking Point

It was a frustratingly typical performance for Borussia Dortmund fans on Saturday as once again the Black and Yellows dominated all of the ball but failed to click in the final third of the pitch.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Mario Götze provided as much invention as possible with either quick footwork or inch-perfect passes respectively, but the hosts were largely unsuccessful when trying to find a way past Stuttgart.





Sancho's trickery eventually proved to be important as he drew the foul which lead to the penalty, but Lucien Favre's side have to find a way to get past the Bundesliga's relegation fodder with ease rather than relying on mistakes from opposition players or a late flurry of goals.

Player Ratings





Bürki (6), Wolf (6), Diallo (7), Akanji (6), Hakimi (6); Witsel (7), Sancho (9*), Götze (8), Reus (7) Guerreiro (6); Alcácer (7).

Substitutes: Pulisic (6), Zagadou (N/A), Delaney (N/A).

Star Man





When things don't click for Borussia Dortmund, the individual quality of England international Sancho really can prove to be the difference.

Jadon Sancho is absolutely unreal, skipping past that Stuttgart defence like they’re not even there😰 — Ronnie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RonnieH95) March 9, 2019

Jadon Sancho' maturity at such a young age baffles me.

What a player — Shikhar (@shikhar6paul) March 9, 2019

Man like Jadon Sancho guiding the boys to the title 😍😋#BVBVFB #BVB — Joel (@Joel___97) March 9, 2019

thank god 4 jadon sancho — stokely carmichael (@goldenchakras) March 9, 2019

The 18-year-old isn't afraid to shoulder responsibility for Borussia Dortmund and at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday, it was his decision to demand the ball and then run at the opposition which was their biggest threat throughout the match.

VfB Stuttgart





Player Ratings





Zieler (7), Beck (6), Kabak (7), Pavard (8), Kempf (8), Insua (6); Ascacibar (7), Castro (7), Esswein (6), Zuber (6); González (7).

Substitutes: Donis (6), Gentner (6), Gomez (N/A).

Looking Ahead





Borussia Dortmund face a tough away day in the German capital next week against Hertha BSC before hosting Wolfsburg in the last match of their pre-Klassiker fixtures, while Stuttgart will hope to get some points on the board against Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt.