Incredible Stat Shows Why Harry Kane Is Such a Match-Winner as Spurs Star Nets 200th Goal

Tottenham endured a frustrating visit to St. Mary's on Saturday afternoon, throwing away a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 against Southampton.

Harry Kane put the visitors deservedly ahead midway through the first half with a fine finish, although second-half strikes from Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse completed a stunning turnaround for the hosts.

There was a little cause for Spurs celebration though, Kane reaching yet another goalscoring milestone with his 200th career goal, coming in just 349 games for club and country – with the distribution showing just why he's made the difference late on for Spurs so many times.

200 - Harry Kane has now scored 200 career goals for club and country combined. Superstar. pic.twitter.com/sPagm00Q8Q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2019

Of the 200 goals, 80 have come in the first half while, more impressively, 119 have come in the second half (59.5%), highlighting his threat in the latter stages of a game (a solitary goal coming in extra time).

Breaking down the career goals of Kane further, it's unsurprising that the vast majority of the 200 have come in the colours of Tottenham, 164 to be precise, while he also scored during loan spells at Leyton Orient (five), Millwall (nine) and Leicester (two).

Kane has also enjoyed scoring goals on the international scene for England, with him scoring 20 goals in 35 caps, six of which came at the 2018 World Cup; a tournament that he finished as the Golden Boot winner.

⚽ Harry Kane scores his 200th senior career goal, which have come in 349 apps for club & country



He has scored against 69 different opponents (13 v Leicester being his most against a single team) pic.twitter.com/m4BV6iZqW1 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 9, 2019

It should come as little surprise that Kane reached the milestone against Southampton, as he's netted in each of his last five Premier League appearances against the Saints (seven goals), while the assist from Dele Alli - his 28th in the league for Spurs - means that over half of his assists have been to set up goals for Kane (54% - 15/28).

Despite the impressive goalscoring accomplishment for Kane, the result means that Spurs are without a win in four league games, three of which have been away defeats; a run which Maurico Pochettino has experienced just once previously at Spurs (November 2017), as they missed the chance to shore up third place in the table.