Izzy Christiansen a Doubt for 2019 World Cup After Undergoing Surgery on SheBelieves Cup Injury

By 90Min
March 09, 2019

Izzy Christiansen has successfully undergone ankle surgery after suffering an injury during England's win over Japan on Tuesday, and is now aiming to return in time for this summer's World Cup.

The versatile former Manchester City star, now of Lyon, sustained the injury during the midweek clash in the SheBelievesCup and underwent surgery on Friday afternoon after the injury was assessed.

However, despite the blow, Christiansen remains in with a chance of making the World Cup finals in France this summer. As quoted by The FA's official website, England head coach Phil Neville said: "We were delighted to hear from Izzy yesterday and that her operation went well.

"We are all wishing her a speedy recovery and will be supporting her in every way we can over her rehabilitation period."

Christiansen's rehabilitation is likely to be complete in time for the Lionesses' World Cup campaign, but the 27-year-old is likely to miss her side's four home matches in the build-up to the tournament.

Neville's side take on Canada at Manchester City's Academy Stadium on 5 April, before hosting Spain in Swindon the following week.

The Lionesses will then take on Euro 2017 runners up Denmark at Banks's Stadium in Walsall on 25 May, with a final warm-up game against New Zealand in Brighton on 1 June set to conclude England's preparations for the World Cup, which will kick off on 7 June.

Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

England will begin their campaign in France with what is set to be an intriguing clash against Scotland on 9 June, ahead of later games against Argentina and Japan in the group phase.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message