Izzy Christiansen a Doubt for 2019 World Cup After Undergoing Surgery on SheBelieves Cup Injury

Izzy Christiansen has successfully undergone ankle surgery after suffering an injury during England's win over Japan on Tuesday, and is now aiming to return in time for this summer's World Cup.

The versatile former Manchester City star, now of Lyon, sustained the injury during the midweek clash in the SheBelievesCup and underwent surgery on Friday afternoon after the injury was assessed.

England forced to make a substitute due to injury.



⬅️: Isobel Christiansen

➡️: Georgia Stanway#ENGvJPN | 3-0 — Rachael McKriger (@RachaelMcKriger) March 5, 2019

However, despite the blow, Christiansen remains in with a chance of making the World Cup finals in France this summer. As quoted by The FA's official website, England head coach Phil Neville said: "We were delighted to hear from Izzy yesterday and that her operation went well.

"We are all wishing her a speedy recovery and will be supporting her in every way we can over her rehabilitation period."

Christiansen's rehabilitation is likely to be complete in time for the Lionesses' World Cup campaign, but the 27-year-old is likely to miss her side's four home matches in the build-up to the tournament.

We’re part of a movement. We’re part of something special.



HAPPY #InternationalWomensDay! pic.twitter.com/UWpz4b2kNL — Lionesses (@Lionesses) March 8, 2019

Neville's side take on Canada at Manchester City's Academy Stadium on 5 April, before hosting Spain in Swindon the following week.

The Lionesses will then take on Euro 2017 runners up Denmark at Banks's Stadium in Walsall on 25 May, with a final warm-up game against New Zealand in Brighton on 1 June set to conclude England's preparations for the World Cup, which will kick off on 7 June.

England will begin their campaign in France with what is set to be an intriguing clash against Scotland on 9 June, ahead of later games against Argentina and Japan in the group phase.