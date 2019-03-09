Jurgen Klopp Defiant in Defence of Principles as Liverpool Face Crucial Month of Fixtures

By 90Min
March 09, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has insisted his Liverpool side will stick to the principles they've stuck with all season as they bid to win their first top flight title in 29 years.

After what has already been a gruelling season, the Reds and Manchester City look set to go head to head in a race for the Premier League title with just nine games remaining. City currently have a one-point advantage over Klopp's men, although there's still plenty of time for more twists and turns at the top of the table.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Liverpool have found themselves in this position in recent seasons but have been unable to secure a Premier League title in nearly three decades, but this season presents a new opportunity for Klopp and his men to put the past demons behind them and go all the way.

But how will they cope with the pressure that comes with a race for the title? Speaking with The Telegraph, Klopp insisted his side won't change their approach and will stick to the same principles that have got them to where they are today, saying: “The target is to win the game not to go nuts in the game.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“The way we did it brought us where we are and if someone thinks we should now be 10 points ahead of City I can’t help this person. We are trying for the first time [for the title] and for the first time we are not in a bad position. Let's do what brought us here, plus more intensity if possible. With a positive atmosphere around us, let’s try it and not be this little weak flower.

“We are in a position that I don’t think a lot of people expected with nine games to go. Let’s try everything. Be positive, be lively, be on the front foot, be a real threat, use your power, all your skills and then we will see.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Reds will be keen to send a message of intent out to their rivals when they face Burnley at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, with there now being very little room for error.

