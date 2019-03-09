Newcastle 3-2 Everton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Magpies Come From Behind to Stun Toffees

Newcastle United completed a sensational comeback on Saturday afternoon, going in 2-0 down at half time only to come back out and beat Everton 3-2 at St James' Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has recently emerged as the Toffees' starting striker, opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a glancing header from Lucas Digne's cross after clever play from Bernard.

FULL-TIME Newcastle 3-2 Everton



The Magpies roar back from 2-0 down at the break to win thanks to Salomon Rondon and an Ayoze Perez double#NEWEVE pic.twitter.com/Gzi9HohD94 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 9, 2019

Around ten minutes later, Matt Ritchie had his penalty saved by Jordan Pickford after the England goalkeeper fouled Salomon Rondon in the box – the Three Lions stopper perhaps lucky not to see red.

Marco Silva's side made it 2-0 almost immediately after the save, Richarlison tapping in from close range after Andre Gomes' cross was parried by Magpies' keeper Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle came out firing in the second half though, and Rondon scored a left footed volley to make it 1-2. Pickford then parried a long-range shot to Ayoze Perez, who slotted home to equalise with ten minutes to play – the Spaniard sealing an incredible win when Everton's defence went AWOL with a few minutes left to play.

Newcastle





Key Talking Point

Newcastle have made St James' Park a real fortress in 2019, and went into the match on the back of three home wins in the Premier League. However, their recent 2-0 loss to West Ham meant that a win was important to keep daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Because of their home form, Newcastle went into the game arguably favourites to beat Everton, but a sloppy first half and that missed penalty left fans nervous at half time.





After a change in formation from Rafael Benitez, Newcastle eventually clawed their way back into the match to show once more how difficult a place St James' Park is for Premier League sides.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Dubravka (5); Yedlin (6), Schar (6), Lascelles (4), Lejeune (6), Ritchie (4), Perez (9*), Hayden(6), Ki (6), Almiron (8), Rondon (8).





Substitutes: Dummett (6), Kenedy (6), Shelvey (5).

STAR MAN





Argentinian forward Ayoze Perez has found himself flourishing in a more unfamiliar role out wide, rather than playing as a striker. His link up play with South American striker Rondon and record signing Miguel Almiron helped complete a huge comeback for Rafael Benitez's men.

FT: Newcastle 3-2 Everton



Newcastle complete an UNBELIEVABLE comeback from two goals down to beat 12-man Everton! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/IxxGC0aNNv — FUN88 (@fun88eng) March 9, 2019

Perez scored twice and set up the first goal to propel Newcastle to a memorable comeback and makes it four home wins a in a row for the Magpies.

Everton





Key Talking Point

Everton fans, players and manager Marco Silva put so much into their 0-0 Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool at Goodison Park a week ago. The Toffees could and maybe should have won the match, and went into the match against Newcastle hoping there would be no hangover from the encounter with their arch rivals.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Silva's men went into the match six points behind seventh placed Wolves, looking to close the gap at St James' Park. They started the match ruthlessly, but struggled to keep up the pace in the second half – dropping points from a position of strength yet again.



With just eight games until the end of the season and the Toffees dropping fast, Silva might be looking over his shoulder come the summer.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Pickford (5); Kenny (5), Keane (5), Zouma (5), Digne (6), Andre Gomes (6), Gueye (6),Richarlison (7), Sigurdsson (5), Bernard (7), Calvert-Lewin (8*).





Substitutes: Mina (5), Lookman (5), Walcott (N/A).

STAR MAN





Despite Marco Silva making attacking changes in the second half to restore Everton's lead, Dominic Calvert-Lewin remained a huge threat throughout the match. The young English forward looks an assured starter in a side left with lots of questions to answer.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Marco Silva will find it difficult to leave Calvert-Lewin out of the squad, and his assured glancing header in the first half looked as though it had set Everton on their way to victory.

Looking Ahead





Newcastle travel to the Vitality Stadium next Saturday when they face Bournemouth. The Cherries will be looking to avenge a 2-1 loss to the Magpies, which saw Rondon score twice. Benitez's men then travel to north London where they face Arsenal at the Emirates.

Everton face a difficult match at Goodison Park in just over a week's time when they host a rejuvinated Chelsea, before they head to the London Stadium to face West Ham.