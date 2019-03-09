Premier League Team News: Southampton vs Tottenham - Confirmed Lineups

Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton are winless in their six home league games against Spurs (D2 L4). They’d won their previous five against them before that run.

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Southampton (W10 D2), scoring at least once in all 13 games.

Southampton have won three of their seven Premier League home games under manager Ralph Hasenhüttl (D1 L3), as many as they had in their previous 24 combined at St Mary’s under Mauricio Pellegrino and Mark Hughes (W3 D11 L10).

The team news is in!



Here's how #SaintsFC line-up to face #THFC in the #PL this afternoon at St Mary's: pic.twitter.com/O6OFDmbhhG — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 9, 2019

Tottenham have lost their last two away league games, the same number they’d lost in their previous 13 on the road (W11 D0 L2). They’ve only lost three in a row on the road under Mauricio Pochettino once before (November 2017).

Southampton have lost more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this season (20).

Mauricio Pochettino has never lost away at former club Southampton in the Premier League (W2 D2) – only Harry Redknapp (five games against West Ham) has had a longer unbeaten away run against a specific side he’s formerly managed in the competition.

Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored in each of his last four Premier League meetings with Southampton, netting six goals in total. He’s also scored in each of his last three against them at St Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse has netted five Premier League goals this season, more than he has in any previous campaign in the competition. Those five goals have come in his last eight games – his previous five came over a period of 52 games.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has made 13.6% of Southampton's successful passes in the Premier League this season (1135/8365) - no midfielder has made a higher proportion for their side in 2018-19.

