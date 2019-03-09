Rafael Benitez Explains Why He May Still Leave Newcastle This Summer as Contract Talks Rumble On

March 09, 2019

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has suggested he may still leave the club despite insisting he is 'happy' at St. James' Park.

Benitez's contract with the north-east club is set to expire at the end of the season, with the Spaniard's long-term future still yet to be decided, as his relationship with owner Mike Ashley remains a fraught one. 

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of Newcastle's Premier League game against Everton, Benitez revealed that although he's content at the club, a desire of 'winning something' could see see him depart.

Asked if he'd find it difficult to leave the club, as quoted by the Shields Gazette, he replied: "Always, when you are happy in a place, it’s not easy (to leave). 

"But, at the same time, you want to compete, you want to do well and you want to improve. It’s not just that you will be a better manager. You want to be a better manager winning something. We have to be sure we can do that.

"I would like to win against Everton, and see what happens in the future."

Newcastle's three-game unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-0 defeat to West Ham last week; a result that leaves them in 14th, just six points above the relegation zone with nine games remaining. 

Despite there being speculation surrounding his future, the 58-year-old has also revealed his preference to remain in the Premier League, whether that be at Newcastle or another club, due to his family being settled in the country. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He added: "Obviously, my priority will be to stay in England, because my family is here. So I would like to stay here (in England) if everything is fine. I like the Premier League, I like the competition here. 


"Can I go to another country? Yes. Why? Because I have done it in the past – I don’t have any problems to go around – but I would like to stay close to my family."

