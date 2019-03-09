Real Madrid Open Negotiations With Betis as Spurs Face Challenge for Midfield Maestro

By 90Min
March 09, 2019

Real Madrid have emerged as rivals to Tottenham in the race to sign highly-rated midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, after recently enquiring about the availability of Real Betis and Paris Saint-Germain star.

Los Blancos look set for a busy summer ahead as interim manager Santiago Solari struggles to steady the ship at the Bernabeu. Tuesday's elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Ajax was the latest blow in what has been a troubled campaign for Madrid.

Moves are already being made to improve the situation in the coming months and, according to Marca, the European champions have already begun their hunt for new recruits. It is said that Los Blancos enquired about Lo Celso's availability before the defeat to Ajax in midweek.

However, any deal for the midfielder could be complicated by Betis' option to seal the permanent signing of the Argentine. Lo Celso is currently on loan at the La Liga side from parent club PSG.

Betis have apparently decided to activate a clause which would enable them to buy 80 percent of Lo Celso's rights for a fee of €25m. PSG would maintain the remaining 20 percent,

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Though Betis' position could prove problematic for Madrid in making a move for the midfielder, Los Blancos' hopes could be boosted by the suggestion that Betis would be willing to let Lo Celso move on again if the price is right.

It is suggested that Seville-based outfit would be open to a sale at around €60m - a figure which would represent a significant profit on their previous deal to sign the midfielder from PSG, and suggests that the Ligue 1 side made a mistake in setting the purchase option at a modest price.

Another issue for Madrid could be rival interest from the Premier League, with Tottenham said to be interested in Lo Celso as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Danish playmaker has been consistently linked with a potential switch to the Bernabeu in the summer.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has also been linked with a move to bring Lo Celso to Manchester City to reinforce his midfield ranks which have been depleted by injuries this season.

