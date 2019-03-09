Top Target Zinedine Zidane Doubting Real Madrid Return as Club President Receives Mourinho Blow

Real Madrid's top managerial target Zinedine Zidane 'has doubts' about returning to the Santiago Bernabéu next season as the club continues to look for a new head coach to replace Santiago Solari.

Madrid's current manager is walking on dangerously thin ice following back-to-back defeats to Barcelona, but most importantly as a result of their exit in the Champions League at the hands of Ajax.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Florentino Pérez has identified former Real Madrid manager Zidane as the club's top priority to take over in the summer, but that he is cautious about returning to the club in their volatile situation.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Another former boss in José Mourinho is also being considered by Pérez, but AS insist that appointing the Portuguese head coach would not have the full support of Real Madrid's directors after the acrimonious end to his spell at Manchester United earlier this season.





Instead, the majority of Los Blancos' hierarchy appears to be leaning more towards Germany manager Joachim Löw, who is once again in a sticky spot with the DFB after publicly forcing three first team players into international retirement.

Marca, meanwhile, claim that a defeat in La Liga this weekend, however, could see Mourinho brought in as a short-term option for Real Madrid in their best attempts to avoid further embarrassment this season. Alternatively, Clarence Seedorf is also under consideration as a stopgap solution.

Solari's side made the journey north on Sunday evening where they'll face a relegation-threatened Real Valladolid - a team owned by former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo Nazário.

Real Madrid are now out of the Champions League, Copa del Rey and sitting 12 points behind Barcelona at the top of the league table with just a dozen games left to play this season.