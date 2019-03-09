Unai Emery Explains How Arsenal Can Beat Man Utd in Premier League Showdown

Unai Emery has admitted that Arsenal will need to deliver 'a very big performance' if they are to overcome an in-form Manchester United side in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday.

The old rivals meet at the Emirates on the back of a very different week for each side. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side overcame the odds to advance past Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, while the Gunners slipped to a shock 3-1 defeat away to Rennes in the Europa League.

United are in particularly fine away form, having won their last nine games on the road, including their victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup in January. That form stands the Red Devils in good stead heading into Sunday's game.





Speaking as quoted by ITV, Emery said: "They are in a very good moment but we are together in the table.

"We played against them one month ago in the FA Cup, we lost 3-1 but I remember we did very good things, created chances.

"We know Sunday is a tough match and it is for everybody an amazing match with very good players and we are going to play at home with our supporters.

Solskjaer says Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic are set to return to the #mufc squad vs Arsenal. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 8, 2019

"We need to have a very big performance from each player and tactically like a team but I am looking forward also to playing against a team like Manchester United and how they are in this moment with each player - very big confidence after the PSG match.

"But with our supporters, I want to create a big atmosphere, a positive atmosphere for us and help us to give us the best and strongest support for the match."

With United currently fourth and just a point clear of Arsenal in the league table, the result of Sunday's game could potentially be decisive in the race for the top four.