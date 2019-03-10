Diego Simeone Explains Half Time Substitution of Antoine Griezmann After Leganes Victory

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has praised half time substitutes Saul Niguez and Thomas Lemar for their roles in helping his side secure a 1-0 win against Leganes at the Wanda Metrolpolitano.

The Rojiblancos edged their visitors thanks to a goal from substitute Saul Niguez, after the 24-year-old tapped in from close range on the rebound after he saw his penalty saved by Leganes Goalkeeper Alexiy Lunin.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Simeone has admitted that his side struggled during the game but has praised his team for grinding out the victory. 

Simeone said (as quoted by Marca): "It is not easy to always win and we are competing well with fantastic players who play in various positions during a match.

"It is our strength, that is where we feel strong.

"The introduction of Saul [Niguez], [Thomas] Lemar and [Angel] Correa up top gave us vital speed."

The Argentinian manager also moved to explain his decision to substitute Atletico's top goalscorer Antoine Griezmann at half time, despite his team still searching for the opening goal of the game, with Simeone hinting that the substitution was made with one eye on his side's crucial Champions League second leg against Juventus on Tuesday.

Simeone said: "I understood that he had given what he had to give this game."

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

The win had temporarily closed the gap between Atletico and La Liga leaders Barcelona to four points, before Barca then extended their lead back to seven points following a 3-1 win against Rayo Vallecano.


Simeone has admitted that his side face an uphill battle to topple the leaders, however he has said that his side will continue to keep the pressure on their league rivals.


"Barcelona have been, since December, having a typical Barcelona season - always winning," he stated.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"We are doing what we can, intending to hold down our place in the leage and to improve each match to remain motivated."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message