Jurgen Klopp Hails Adam Lallana After Impressive Performance for Liverpool in Win Over Burnley

Jurgen Klopp singled out Adam Lallana for praise after the midfielder put in an impressive performance during Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

Braces from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane secured the three points for the Reds, putting them back within touching distance of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Following on from Liverpool's disappointing goalless draw in the Merseyside derby, Klopp opted to tweak his starting XI - including a rare start for Lallana.

The midfielder made good on his chance to start and more than justified his place in the side, much to Klopp's satisfaction.

"We had a long training week and a lot of training sessions and I said at the start of the week that it's possible to show up," said Klopp, as per Sky Sports.

"You don't have to say that, it's clear, but maybe if you play a lot of times with 12, 13 or 14 players then it's important the boys know it, and Adam used that. Not only Adam, but him especially.





"It was clear at the end that if he can play like he trained then he will help us a lot and that's exactly how it happened today.

"He is always good on the ball but he is pretty aggressive too, so on the counter-press situation it's a game-changer. It's a brilliant thing in that moment which didn't look promising until he jumped in. Well done and well deserved, I am really happy for him."

Liverpool will now be looking ahead to the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich, and there is every chance Lallana could be in the starting XI for a second consecutive match.