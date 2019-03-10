Report: Juventus to Compete With Man United for Benfica's Joao Felix

Juventus are set to compete with Manchester United in the race to sign highly-rated Benfica starlet Joao Felix.

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

Juventus are set to compete with Manchester United in the race to sign highly-rated Benfica starlet Joao Felix.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest rising talents in Europe this term with a string of impressive performances for the Primeira Liga outfit, scoring 11 goals and adding six assists in 29 games.

Manchester United have been among the European giants linked with a move for the Portuguese but, according to Football-ItaliaJuventus have also emerged as serious contenders for his signature after agent Jorge Mendes attended the Bianconeri's game on Friday night.

It is said that Mendes' attendance during the Serie A champions' 4-1 win over Udinese may have been motivated by the negotiation of a €120m deal for Felix to join Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Juventus stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo are also clients of Mendes', though neither were involved in Friday's game, leading to further suggestions that the super agent was present for talks with the Juventus hierarchy over the Benfica prospect.

The latest development comes after United scouts attended Benfica's 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on Thursday, with their eyes almost certainly focused on Felix, who has a €120m release clause in his contract. 

However, it is suggested that the likes of Manchester CityBarcelonaBayern Munich, Juventus and Wolves also had representatives in attendance to track the forward, with a potential bidding war over Felix in the offing ahead of the summer transfer window.

Juventus are apparently hoping that their positive relations with Jorge Mendes as well as the opportunity to play alongside his idol Ronaldo will give them the edge in the race to lure Felix to his next European destination.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message