Liverpool Fans Tear Into Joel Matip Following Shaky Defensive Display in First Half of Burnley Win

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

It is fair to say that Joel Matip didn't start particularly well during Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were comfortable winners on the day, as braces from both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane ensured that they reduced the gap to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to just one point.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, they did have to come from a goal down after Ashley Westwood opened the scoring for the visitors directly from a corner - a corner which was unnecessarily given away by Matip whilst he was under very little pressure from the Burnley forward line.

Alisson did look to be fouled as the ball sailed over his head and into the back of the net, but Liverpool fans were quick to vent their frustrations with Matip as well as with referee Andre Mariner.

The mistake also led to plenty of fans calling out for Joe Gomez to make his long awaited return from injury, after he showed an impressive run of form during the first half of the season.

However, not all Liverpool fans were too quick to criticise Matip and plenty were vocal of the fact that he has been largely solid since stepping in to feature alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds' defence.

Matip's place in the starting XI appears to be safe for now and he will be expected to line up for Liverpool as they face off against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

