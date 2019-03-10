Liverpool Fans Tear Into Joel Matip Following Shaky Defensive Display in First Half of Burnley Win

It is fair to say that Joel Matip didn't start particularly well during Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were comfortable winners on the day, as braces from both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane ensured that they reduced the gap to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to just one point.

However, they did have to come from a goal down after Ashley Westwood opened the scoring for the visitors directly from a corner - a corner which was unnecessarily given away by Matip whilst he was under very little pressure from the Burnley forward line.

Alisson did look to be fouled as the ball sailed over his head and into the back of the net, but Liverpool fans were quick to vent their frustrations with Matip as well as with referee Andre Mariner.

I can't forgive how Matip easily conceded a corner that led to the goal. Plenty of time to handle that ball. #LIVBUR — THSing (@hs3ing) March 10, 2019

Goal came from a careless mistake by Matip to give away a corner — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) March 10, 2019

Matip's poor decision making and panic under pressure leads to us conceding that corner, we can blame the refs all we want but your players need to be sensible and play the right way if not you concede these dodgy goals #lfc — Ahmet Gocer (@AhmetGocer2) March 10, 2019

The mistake also led to plenty of fans calling out for Joe Gomez to make his long awaited return from injury, after he showed an impressive run of form during the first half of the season.

I don't even care about the win anymore. What disturbs me most is the fact that we conceded 2 blatantly stupid goals, and could've easily gone off with a clean sheet.



We miss a certain player. His name is Joe Gomez. — ynwa (@arxbdeek) March 10, 2019

Swear to god I can’t wait for Joe Gomez to come back — Sean Lane (@KuckooSean) March 10, 2019

However, not all Liverpool fans were too quick to criticise Matip and plenty were vocal of the fact that he has been largely solid since stepping in to feature alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds' defence.

Unpopular opinion (maybe???)



I don’t think Gomez should come back in to this side straight away. He needs to earn it. We’re in a crucial part of our season now & matip & VVD have grown a partnership over that time, learned each other’s ways. I don’t want anything to affect that — Shan (@Shannxo) March 10, 2019

Unpopular opinion but Joël Matip doesn't deserve to be dropped for Joe Gomez when he returns from injury and I don't think that he will be — • (@NDK8A) March 10, 2019

Matip really hasn’t been that bad the odd moment yeah but he’s solid 99% of the time https://t.co/YSI67iJ72i — ‏ㅤً (@FaIse9RoIe) March 10, 2019

Matip's place in the starting XI appears to be safe for now and he will be expected to line up for Liverpool as they face off against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.