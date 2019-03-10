Marco Silva Eviscerates Officials for 'Big Mistake' After 3-2 Loss to Newcastle

Following Everton's 3-2 loss to Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, Toffees manager Marco Silva came on to the pitch to remonstrate with match officials on the pitch after his side threw away at 2-0 lead to the Magpies.

Everton lost the match 3-2, conceding all three goals in the second half. Speculation has surrounded the Portuguese manager's future this season and the result would have compounded this uncertainty, as the result meant that the Merseyside outfit are now in the bottom half of the table.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

However, Silva was furious with the officials for what he felt was a 'clear offside' for Newcastle's winner.





"When they scored the third goal it was a big mistake by the assistant - it was a clear offside," said Silva, speaking to BBC Sport.

"If you see the image it's not just one or two players in offside positions, there were five Newcastle players in the same line in offside positions.

"If 2-2 for us at that moment was a big frustration, imagine when they scored the third goal in a clear offside position?"

Yet Silva also admitted: "We lost because it was our fault.

"Because I'm sure if we had kept doing what we did in the first half and we did what we had to do in the first 15 minutes of the second half, we would have killed the match with a third goal."

Silva also spoke to Sky Sports in an attempt to explain his anger towards the officials and felt as though his side should have also had a penalty in a similar situation to Jordan Pickford's foul on Salomon Rondon in the first half, even though the Everton goalkeeper saved from Matt Ritchie's spot kick.

"They gave one penalty to them but not us when Gylfi Sigurdsson [was fouled]. Then the third goal was clear offside. Rondon was in a clear offside position."