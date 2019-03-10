Matthijs de Ligt Admits Liverpool Move 'Could Happen' & Reveals Desire to Learn From Virgil van Dijk

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt has revealed his desire to play with international teammate Virgil van Dijk at club level, admitting that a move to Liverpool could be a possibility in the future.

De Ligt has long been regarded as a future star, but has shot to prominence recently after captaining the Eredivisie side during their 4-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

It is expected that many European giants will look to sign the 19-year-old at the end of the season, but De Ligt has admitted that he could move to Anfield to link up with Dutch teammate Van Dijk. 


He is quoted by Goal as saying: "Virgil is a player who has experience in the top leagues. Of course, you would want to learn from him. It’s very helpful playing alongside him in the Dutch team.


“[Moving to Liverpool] could happen. He plays for Liverpool, a good club, but I’m not focused on them. I focus on Ajax and then I’ll see where I end up.”

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

JuventusBayern Munich and Manchester City have been tracking De Ligt for months, but Barcelona are said to be leading the race for the Ajax starlet, as they seek to bring him to the Camp Nou alongside midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who will move to the club at the end of the season after agreeing to a €75m move in January.

De Ligt has made 13 appearances for the Netherlands, lining up alongside Van Dijk in ten of those matches. He has started his country's last 11 games, tasting defeat only in March's 1-0 loss to England.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be prepared to consider his defensive options at the end of the season. Both Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren have struggled greatly with injuries this campaign, with midfielder Fabinho often tasked with dropping into defence to help manage the side's injury crisis.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Reds have emerged as one of Europe's top sides in recent seasons, and Klopp could look to sign De Ligt as an attempt to cement their elite status for the future. 

However, with so much interest in the youngster, who could potentially command a similar fee to the £75m which Liverpool paid for Van Dijk, the transfer saga surrounding De Ligt promises to be an exciting one.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message