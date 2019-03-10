Niko Kovac Insists 'Nothing Has Happened Yet' After Win Takes Bayern Munich Top of the Bundesliga

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

Niko Kovac insisted that his side are determined to stay top of the Bundesliga table after Bayern Munich's 6-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday saw them leapfrog Borussia Dortmund.

Goals from Serge Gnabry, James Rodriguez, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and a Robert Lewandowski brace steered the Bavarians on course to an emphatic win at the Allianz Arena,

The victory also saw the champions take control of the title race, having chased previous leaders Dortmund for much of the season before Saturday's victory. As quoted by GoalBayern head coach Niko Kovac said after the game: "I'm very happy with the game, I really liked the way it was and never got in trouble.

"We could and should have scored more goals. That was a good sequel to the Gladbach game [last week's 5-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach].

"We are now where we wanted to be in the top of the table - we want to stay there. But nothing has happened yet, there are still many games to go."

Bayern have a huge week ahead following Saturday's win, with Liverpool set to visit the Allianz Arena on Wednesday for the second leg of the huge Champions League round of 16 tie between the two sides, with the scores level at 0-0 on aggregate after the first leg.

Kovac's side will then look to maintain their newly-taken lead at the top of the table as they return to Bundesliga action at home to Mainz next Sunday. Bayern are now above Dortmund on goal difference after Saturday's results.

