Unai Emery Calls for 'Positive Energy' From Arsenal Ahead of Vital Top-Four Clash With Man Utd

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has demanded that his side respond to the shock defeat to Rennes in a positive manner when they take on Manchester United on Sunday.

The Gunners slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of the French side in Thursday's Europa League tie, but will need to bounce back when they face United, with both sides heavily involved in the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's game, Emery challenged his players to show their strength in response to the disappointing result. He is quoted by Metro as saying: "We know they are doing very well. The most important thing is our capacity to react after Thursday.

"First, it will be mostly our supporters and stadium, creating together one big atmosphere. And then it’s about using our quality and our combinations with the players tactically to play well in the match against Manchester United.

"On Friday morning, I was speaking with some players — I want them to help me with big positive energy. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"One player was worse than me, more down than me, and I said to him, 'Let’s speak tomorrow as you are more sad than me'. ‘I want to listen to players with positive energy. I want to hear them say, 'We can do it in the next game'."

The match stands to be a crucial affair in the race for the top four. Arsenal currently find themselves fifth in the table on 57 points, but they are just one point behind United, who could drop out of the top four with a defeat.

There are just five points separating sixth-placed Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in third, meaning the race for Champions League qualification looks set to go down to the wire.

Emery's side are unbeaten in their last four matches, including an impressive 1-1 draw with Tottenham last time out, and they will look to continue that run with a positive result at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

