Why Liverpool's Home Form Will Be Crucial in Their Bid for Premier League Glory

Liverpool kept the pressure up on Manchester City on Sunday after their 4-2 win over Burnley moved them to within one point of the Premier League leaders.

A brace each for Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane saw Jurgen Klopp's men return to winning ways having drawn four of their last six matches prior to Sunday's fixture.





The win continued a remarkable run of form at Anfield that has seen the Reds go 36 Premier League games without a loss at their historic home, the joint-third longest unbeaten home run in the competition's history.

Opta have revealed that run includes 26 victories and ten draws, with the Reds only behind title rivals Manchester City 's run of 37 matches (between December 2010-December 2012) and Chelsea 's astronomical run of 86 games (between March 2004-October 2008).





Back in mid-January, Liverpool found themselves at one stage seven points clear of the chasing pack at the league's summit, however, a string of disappointing away draws had offered Pep Guardiola's side a route right back into the now two-horse race. It was an invitation they duly accepted, capitalising on the Reds' lack of cutting edge up front to reclaim top the spot.

The clock is ticking on the 2018/19 Premier League season, with just eight games remaining for Klopp's side to overthrow their Manchester rivals and lift the title that has evaded them for 29 years.

Their imperious home form will unquestionably play a pivotal role in their quest for league glory, having so disappointingly succumbed their advantage at the top due to some lacklustre showings on the road in 2019.

In the previous three league matches at Anfield, Liverpool have hit the back of the net 12 times and swept aside the likes of Bournemouth, Watford and Burnley. On those occasions, their forward players have demonstrated the level of calm finishing and composure in the final third that has abandoned them in away matches against Everton, Manchester United and West Ham.





If the Reds' mightily impressive home form is to continue for the remainder of the season, they might be somewhat reassured that crunch Premier League clashes with Tottenham and Chelsea both fall on Anfield soil. Meanwhile, three of their four remaining away fixtures pit them against sides currently sat in the bottom three.

While ideally the Reds would rather their form didn't seesaw depending on what part of the country they were in, it may be that lady luck has befallen them at the right time, with the fixtures set up kindly to fit their uncharacteristically inconsistent results on the road.

