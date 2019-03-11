Arsenal Confirm Lifetime Ban Will Be Issued for Pitch Invader as Gunners Apologise to Chris Smalling

Arsenal have revealed that they are set to issue a lifetime ban to the fan who ran on to the pitch and confronted Manchester United defender Chris Smalling during the two sides' Premier League clash on Sunday.

Both the Gunners and the Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the supporter who made his way on to the Emirates Stadium pitch and appeared to push Smalling has been arrested.

Chris Smalling is shoved by a pitch invader during the match between Arsenal and Manchester United.



After Arsenal's 2-0 victory over the Red Devils, the club announced that the individual is likely to face a lifetime ban from the stadium due to their 'zero tolerance' approach to such incidents.





In a club statement (as quoted by the Evening Standard): "We utterly condemn the behaviour of the individual who ran onto the pitch and approached Chris Smalling during today's match.

"We would like to apologise to Chris [Smalling] and Manchester United, and are pleased that the individual has been apprehended and arrested.

"We will be working closely with the Metropolitan Police in their investigation. The individual will also be banned from Arsenal matches home and away.

"Our matchday staff receive ongoing training on managing incidents such as this."

Metropolitan Police confirmed the man's arrest via a post on their Twitter feed: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and pitch invasion following an incident during the Arsenal v Man Utd game at the Emirates Stadium today. He is currently in custody at a north London police station."