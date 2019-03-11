FA Release Statement Saying 'Line Has Been Crossed' After Multiple Incidents of Pitch Invasions

The Football Association have released a statement condemning this weekend's pitch invasions, stating that a 'line has been crossed'.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was struck on the back of the head by a Birmingham City fan on Sunday, before Manchester United defender Chris Smalling appeared to be pushed by an Arsenal supporter just hours later.



Alex Davidson/GettyImages

In a statement relating to the occurrence of the incidents, the FA said: "This weekend a line has been crossed in terms of fan behaviour. On Sunday we saw two separate incidents, at Birmingham City and Arsenal, of individuals entering the field of play and assaulting players.

"Not only is it an offence to enter the pitch, which could result in a club ban and criminal charges for the individual, but it also puts the safety of the players at risk. This is entirely unacceptable and we strongly condemn both incidents.

[2/4] "Not only is it an offence to enter the pitch, which could result in a club ban and criminal charges for the individual, but it also puts the safety of the players at risk. This is entirely unacceptable and we strongly condemn both incidents. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) March 11, 2019

[4/4] "In addition, we have written to both Birmingham City and Arsenal to seek their observations and examine the security measures they had in place." — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) March 11, 2019

"We will be working with the clubs, the leagues and the police to discuss what collectively needs to be done to protect players and officials on the pitch.

"In addition, we have written to both Birmingham City and Arsenal to seek their observations and examine the security measures they had in place."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The statement comes on the back of confirmation that the man in relation to the Grealish attack has been charged with assault, whilst the individual who confronted Smalling was also said to have been arrested.